Brian Coleman AM: 'tedious cock'

But the protest has had its critics, with Tory London Assembly member Brian Coleman calling them "sad, mad and bad".Well no you fool. That's the whole damned point!
"Is this really the image we want to give of London - tourists whose income we rely on for the jobs and prosperity of our city?"
Ye gods, this sort of thing is bad for the image of London because it highlights the absurdity of the laws that affect London. Remove the stupid law and you're fine. Gah!
As Liadnan puts it:
"Bugger civil liberties, think of the tourist trade?" And in what universe would the tourist trade be adversely affected?Still busy, distracted and not in the mood for serious blogging. Week off next week, might, hopefully, clear my head. In the meantime, I await the reports of the event from those that were able to attend.
What a tedious cock.
5 comments:
When are you moving down to the Village?
Posted by D-Notice
Hopefully, at some point next year, but nothing confirmed yet, just need to get out of Devon.
Posted by MatGB
Thanks for the link. I've put a report here.
PS. You've been memed !
Posted by D-Notice
Coleman has just been done for drink-driving. And this, in a borough where the tories have got rid of all of the traffic calming measures (no speed bumps, no bin-lid roundabouts, no other stuff to make people drive more slowly).
How will people driving like wankers attract tourists? (I suppose it never did Athens or Rome any harm....)
Posted by Paulie
Actually accidents have dropped in Barnet Surprisingly (There are chicanes etc and electronic slow down signs instead) It saves deranged drivers seeing if they can take the speed hump at 40 MPH alla Streets of San Francisco style, like some kind of take off ramp. Or Bozos driving straight over the pretend roundabouts.
