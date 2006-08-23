Wednesday, August 23, 2006

Book censorship on planes

Craig emailed about this earlier, today, I just got around to following the link chain. Murder in Samarkand… Confiscated

Don't bother picking up a poiltical book if you're going flying now, they'll confiscate it. Can we hear it for exceeding authority? I think we can. I suspect the days when I could read Michael Moore on a transatlantic flight are gone (as are the days I could afford a translatlantic flight but that's another issue), we're only allowed populist pulp on board to read now, anything else makes us a security risk?

Or is this a case of idiotic airport staff in need of a good kicking disciplinary hearing?

Anonymous said...

Tagged you with this Mat

http://nevertrustahippy.blogspot.com/2006/08/book-meme-thingy.html

Enjoy 

Posted by Paulie

8/29/2006 6:23 pm

