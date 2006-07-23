Sunday, July 23, 2006

A warning to bloggers when commenting...

Mat gets comment notification. Mat replies, then realises he hasn't looked at said commenters frontpage for a bit, so clicks the link commenter has left. Ends up here:
Mega site of Bible studies and information

Andrew? Better be careful with that url, some, um, interesting types have register blogPSot.com

Enterprising, innovative. Can't design a website for shit, but, y'know, can't have everything. Ye gods, if you're going to go to the effort of trying to hijack bloggers like that, at least design a site that doesn't make me want to scream at you, that's worse than my first efforts, and I suck at web design...
Anonymous said...

D'oh!

or

Go'd! 

Posted by Andrew Bartlett

7/24/2006 1:46 pm

